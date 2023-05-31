(Des Moines) -- Area Education Agency officials are concerned about the ramifications of another round of cuts to their state funding.
In the waning hours of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, lawmakers approved the fiscal year 2024 budget that included a nearly $5 million cut to the AEA's standing appropriation from the state, which has now brought the total up to roughly $30 million in loss of funding over the past six years. Dr. Jason Plourde is the Chief Administrator for Green Hills AEA, which assists over 40 school districts throughout southwest Iowa in providing special education services. Plourde tells KMA News the additional cuts come when the need for therapeutic and social work is rising. However, he adds they have had to wait to expand those services due to having to reduce their number of employees.
"What's unique about our services is that we provide them in the school, so you think about a family in poverty or in rural Iowa that is struggling to find therapeutic services for their child, we're able to provide those right in the school and those services have increased," said Plourde. "Three years ago we had four master social workers who served about 150 students and we've had to double that where we have nine (master social workers) now and over 300 referrals. So referrals have double over the last three years and we needed that funding to add another master social worker."
Additionally, Plourde says they have also had to cut a math consultant and school improvement specialist position to help make up the difference for the coming school year due to the cuts being made so late in the session. Early in the session, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law educational savings accounts, which provide families nearly $7,600 to send their children to private schools. However, Plourde notes that the AEA does not receive funding for assisting students with an "individual education plan" in private schools.
"While we get funded for students with IEPs, or students with special needs, in public schools, we actually don't get funded for students who attend private schools with those special needs," he said. "So, these budget cuts come at time when we anticipate an influx of students with special needs to private schools and we're responsible for serving those students."
Naomi Corrie is a Pottawattamie County resident and mother to three sons who utilized "gifted ed" services through Green Hills AEA. Corrie tells KMA News she is concerned about funding cuts to an agency that was vital to her children's education and helped turn them into successful adults.
"It helped their classroom teachers immediately implement some things for them and also helped me as a parent," said Corrie. "Through the parenting classes I was able to learn how to advocate for my child and their rights as a learner and the rights of a 'gifted ed' learner in the state of Iowa."
Corrie called on the legislature to allow for some backfilling to make up for the cuts. Additionally, given the expected influx of special education students attending private schools, Plourde says the AEA hopes to work with the state legislature to update the agency's funding formula.
"We need to account for that in the funding formula as well as we serve mostly rural schools and communities, and really the piece that I would ask community members to realize is that a cut to AEA is really a cut to rural schools, families, and communities," Plourde emphasized. "So, we're just asking everybody to band together, talk to your representatives, and just let them know the value and the support of local AEAs -- how important that is."
For more information on the Green Hills AEA and its services or upcoming events, visit ghaea.org.