(Corning) -- POET Bioprocessing's Corning location has awarded several grants to local organizations to further community improvement.
The company's "Never Satisfied" program distributed grants worth $1,000 each to six groups located in Corning, Prescott, Stanton, Red Oak, and Creston. The goal of the grants is to continue supporting organizations with the mission of helping make their respective communities safer and more vibrant. On the KMA "Morning Show," POET Corning's General Manager Scott Sawtelle says his team is proud to give back to the places that do so much for others.
"It's just one way POET can give back to those working on projects to make our communities a better place to live," said Sawtelle. "It's the ultimate goal -- improving our communities that we all enjoy."
Grants were distributed to the Corning Public Library and Elementary School to add to certain genre and age sections, Prescott Fire and Rescue for CPR instruction tools and community outreach efforts, Stanton Viking Center and Stanton Friends for a new sound system, Creston Schools to refurbish the Bill Sears Tennis Courts, and the Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak to upgrade existing facilities.
This year, there were several dozen applicants for the grants. Sawtelle says narrowing it down to the final six wasn't an easy task.
"It was extremely difficult," said Sawtelle. "One of the things important to our team was not only to support improvement projects in the communities we work in, but to also support those projects in the communities we live in. So, we took a lot of time going through the grants and selecting projects that represented areas we interacted with around the community."
The grants are part of the overarching "Never Satisfied" program enacted by POET. Each bioprocessing facility has the option to give back to improve their local communities by supporting the work of groups and individuals.
To learn more about the "Never Satisfied" program or to apply, visit poet.com. You can hear the full interview with Scott Sawtelle below.