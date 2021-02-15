(Valley) -- Relentless, unprecedented cold continues to dominate KMAland's weather pattern.
Low temperatures not experienced in decades have been reported to the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska. For example, Omaha's low of 15 degrees below zero shattered the previous record low of -12 set back in 1936. Lincoln also set a new record low of 16 degrees below, breaking the previous low of -11 from 1978. Even Weather Service Meteorologist Taylor Nicholiasen is amazed by the breathtaking cold weather.
"It's been a while since it's been that cold," said Nicholiasen. "I was looking through the numbers this morning. In a lot of instances, it's 20, 30 years since we've had an afternoon this cold, that we never got above 4 below. That's we're forecasting for Omaha this afternoon. The last time that happened was 25 years ago that we only got up to 4 below. But, it's really, really cold. It's been this cold for too long. It's obviously stretched for days and days now."
Nicholiasen tells KMA News a polar vortex is the culprit for the cold weather that's swallowed most of the Midwest.
"The polar jet stream gets a little jumbled up there," he said, "and it usually keeps a lot of that cold air at bay, and keeps it over the poles. Every once in a while, it will get the right bend in it, and all this cold air will come pouring in. It doesn't necessarily have to happen over the U.S. Sometimes, it will happen over the Pacific, or it will happen over Europe. But, it makes headlines when it happens in the U.S."
Nicholiasen says the cold extends all the way down into Texas, where historic winter storm warnings were issued.
"They got snow in Oklahoma, and all the trouble down in the south," said Nicholiasen. "So, at least we're not alone--misery loves company."
After the worst of the cold temperatures Monday night, he says a warming trend is on the way, with near-normal conditions by the weekend.
"Part of it is just the cold air is moderating," he said. "It's just so cold, because it was up at the arctic, but when it comes down here, it gets more sunshine, and it's working its way over at least some slightly warmer ground. It tends to warm up--it's like taking something out of the freezer, and putting it in the fridge. It will just slowly warm up on its own. But, we're getting more sunshine now, and that cold weather is pushing its way off to the east. Things will finally get better."
In fact, Nicholiasen says ABOVE normal temperatures are possible the last week in February.