(Council Bluffs) -- Law enforcement are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered on the Missouri River near Council Bluffs.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says the Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a call from an individual traveling by boat northbound on the Missouri River stating he had observed a dead body floating in the river. After the Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments arrived in the area and recovered the body, Council Bluffs Forensics, through the use of fingerprints, identified the individual as 30-year-old Anthony Anderson of Council Bluffs.
Due to an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4765 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.