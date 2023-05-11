(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents will pause next week to remember fallen law enforcement officers.
Special ceremonies are set across the region to commemorate National Police Memorial Week. Clarinda Police holds its traditional observance Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Clarinda Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknowns. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the ceremony pays tribute to law enforcement officers across the country who have died in the line of duty.
"Typically, we'll have officers from the Clarinda Police Department there, the Page County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol," said Brothers, "and then, any other law enforcement officers who are in the area from wherever they may be, anywhere in the state of Iowa or any other state for that matter. If they happen to be in the area, they're welcome to attend and participate in the ceremony."
Brothers says the ceremony follows a solemn ritual.
"Essentially, what happens is, we post the colors--by that, I mean the United States flag, the National Police Memorial flag," he said. "We also have a three-volley salute and 'Taps,' to pay tribute to those officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting their country, their states, their counties, their cities and their territories."
FBI data indicates 60 federal, state and local law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022.
"I just think it's important to pay respects to those individuals who went to work one night, one morning, one afternoon--whatever the case may be in the situation," said Brothers. "They walked out that door, left their loved ones behind--whether it be their children, their spouse, their parents--and they never came back in that door. Often times, these officers, these men and women, gave their lives to protect their communities, and often times were protecting people they didn't even know."
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be cancelled. Shenandoah Police holds a similar officer's memorial ceremony Monday at 6 p.m. at the City Hall gazebo.
You can hear the full interview with Keith Brothers here: