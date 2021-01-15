(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council is exploring options to stop a high turnover rate in the city’s police department.
As part of the council’s annual budget workshop this week, Councilman Matt Ridge asked how the pay for officers compared to similar communities, citing concerns after three officers left the department in the last year. Police Chief Keith Brothers says he’s lost a significant number of officers to the Page County Sheriff’s Office.
"The last three Page County deputy sheriffs are Clarinda Police Officers," said Brothers. "The county pays significantly better than we do, but as it's been explained to me, they have a larger tax base to draw from than we do. They have the whole county, as opposed to what we have."
Brothers says part of the turnover is due to the desirability of the officers his department is turning out.
"Not to sound self-serving, but we turn out good police officers," said Brothers. "The Sheriff is not a stupid man, and he knows that if he gets officers from Clarinda PD that have been trained right, they're usually pretty solid and it's a plug-and-play system."
Brothers, however, says he doesn’t think salary is the biggest reason for turnover. He says two of the last three officers who left his department did so to pursue another career.
"I don't like speaking for other people, but I have pretty candid discussions with people when they leave," said Brothers. "Those two gentlemen were going to leave regardless. It had nothing to do with money. It had to do with how they wanted to live their life."
City Manager Gary McClarnon says the council has the ultimate authority over what officers are paid.
"You guys make the final decision on that," said McClarnon. "If you want to give the Police Department a 20% increase in pay, you can do that. But you're going to have to cut somebody else, or raise revenues elsewhere."
One department that will see an increase is the city’s Fire Department. McClarnon says he would like to increase the stipend paid to volunteer firefighters in the community.
"It's right now set at $900 a year for each volunteer firefighter and that was set in March 2000," said McClarnon. "So, (Fire Chief) Roger (Williams) has said that he would like to increase it to $1,200 per firefighter. I went ahead and threw those numbers in this budget. Really, when you look at everything, we're only looking at a 4.76% increase. I think that's something we need to do. If you guys are in agreement and want to do this and approve the budget, then I've got a resolution for you to pass that will actually spell that out."
Following discussion, the council agreed to leave the salary rate the same. Clarinda’s preliminary budget numbers show its property tax levy staying the same as the last fiscal year at $17.00 per thousand dollars valuation.