(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs Police are investigating a shooting incident Wednesday evening in which one person was wounded.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 800 North 34th Street at around 6:20 p.m. on a report of shots fired, and one person wounded. Upon arrival, the victim was found lying in a parking lot between apartment buildings, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition.
Police say a suspect or suspects have not been identified. No other injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the incident – including those who are in the area at the time of the shooting – should contact Council Bluffs Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.