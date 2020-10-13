(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Police are on the lookout for political sign stealing in the community.
Within the past few weeks, Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News his department has received numerous calls from residents complaining of signs being taken from their properties.
"The exact number I do not have in front of me," said Brothers. "But, based on phone-in reports, I would guess in the last three or four weeks, I would say we've had, let's say, approximately 30-40 reports of political signs being taken and stolen out of people's yards."
Like anything else stolen from a person's property, Brothers says political sign theft is a crime.
"Obviously, a political sign is defined under the law as real property," he said, "and you entering onto something's private property to take those signs, violating two sections of the Iowa Code--one being trespass for entering onto the property of another without their permission, and the second being theft, because that is an item of real property, and it belongs to the property owner, so you've committed theft."
In addition to being illegal, the chief considers sign stealing as a violation of someone's First Amendment rights. Another problem involves political sign placement. Brothers says signs don't belong on city right-of-ways.
"A sign can never be placed on a public right-of-way," said Brothers. "Obviously, most parking and terrace areas that are on the outside edge of an individual sidewalk falls within the public right-of-way. So, you're not allowed to post any type of sign there, whether it be a political sign, or any other type of sign there that's prohibited by city ordinance.
"The same applies, of course, along county roadways and state highways. Anything that falls within the government's right-of-way, you're not allowed to do that," he said.
Anyone with information or questions about political signs should contact Keith Brothers at 712-542-2194.