Joshua Daniel Prine

Joseph Daniel Prine

(Corning) -- A Minnesota man wanted on Iowa charges was captured in Adams County over the weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Joshua Daniel Prine was arrested late Saturday evening on a Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. Prine was arrested after sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Chestnut Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. for speeding. Prine was taken to the Adams County Jail, then later transferred to the Polk County Jail.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.