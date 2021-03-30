(Corning) -- A Minnesota man wanted on Iowa charges was captured in Adams County over the weekend.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Joshua Daniel Prine was arrested late Saturday evening on a Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. Prine was arrested after sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Chestnut Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. for speeding. Prine was taken to the Adams County Jail, then later transferred to the Polk County Jail.