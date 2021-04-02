(Shenandoah) -- After a year absence, they're once again riding so that crippled children may walk.
Participants in the annual Pony Express Ride left from numerous locations across Iowa Friday morning, with Camp Sunnyside as the ultimate destination. Groups leaving Shenandoah, Braddyville and Glenwood were among the local riders participating in the Good Friday tradition, which raises thousands of dollars for the Easter Seals' camp in Ankeny. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19. Danny Whitehill of Farragut is a longtime Pony Express rider and supporter. Speaking on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Friday morning, Whitehill says the event allows children to attend the summer camp.
"This money all goes to Ankeny to Easter Seals' Camp Sunnyside," said Whitehill. "This money goes to help pay for campships for those individuals who are physically and mentally challenged that can't afford to go to camp. When they go to camp, they do the things that you and I would do. They go canoeing, they go fishing, they go boating. They have a couple horses up there. They do anything you or I would do when they go to camp."
The countdown to this year's ride actually began early last month with the annual Pony Express dance and auction at Shenandoah's Elks Lodge.
"We ended up with about $7,500 clear," he said. "It costs about $600 to send a camper to camp a week. That will send about 10 campers to Camp Sunnyside."
Following an overnight stay in Creston, riders will saddle up and travel to Camp Sunnyside on Saturday.