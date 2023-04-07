(Glenwood) -- Good Friday brought great weather for a ride across KMAland.
As is tradition, horseback riders took off from various locations in Iowa for the annual Pony Express Ride to Camp Sunnyside. "We ride so that crippled children may walk," is the motto of the participants in the two-day trek raising thousands of dollars for the Easter Seals' camp in Ankeny. Steven Bomer (boomer) was among the riders leaving Glenwood Friday morning. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, Bomer says the riders left without a hitch.
"We've got three trailers, so that's six horses," said Bomer. "One's from Council Bluffs and one's from Corning. So, it's kind of hard to get things rolling when we only got three trailers, but we're going to make it work."
Danny Whitehill of Farragut is one of the ardent supporters of the event, which first took place in 1967. In a 2021 interview, Whitehill says money raised from the ride helps children facing disabilities attend the camp.
"There are young people 7 years old to adult that use the camp," said Whitehill. "They do things that camp that we normally do that they can't. They go boating, they go canoeing, they have camps. There's one week up there that they call Western Week. They have three or four horses, and the young people get to ride horses. Anything you or I get to do at camp, they get to do."
Over the years, Whitehill says participants have ridden in all types of weather.
"I went on my first ride, I think, in '76," he said. "We have ridden in rain, snow, wind, hot weather. We get a hot day and the horses get hot. But, we ride."
Participants are expected to stay in Creston overnight before traveling to Ankeny Saturday morning.