(Clarinda) -- Students returning to Clarinda's 7-12 complex this week no doubt noticed a few changes.
Earlier this week, Clarinda's School Board received an update on the installation of portable classrooms at the middle and high school facility. Back in May, the board approved the purchase of a two-classroom portable building from Willscot Mobile Space Solutions for more than $135,000 in order to alleviate space issues in that building. Clarinda School Superintendent Jay Privia tells KMA News the structure was installed a week before classes began.
"We were hoping they would get here a little bit earlier," said Privia. "So, we've been putting a lot of time and energy into getting everything we need ready for those. We did have classes on the first day out in our portable. It does buy us a little space for right now. Two classrooms are able to be out there, so it does alleviate a little bit of a space crunch at the high school."
Privia, however, stresses the portable unit is only a temporary fix--hence the need for the district's comprehensive facilities study.
"Obviously, that is not a permanent solution that we would like to see," he said. "So, this facilities study is really important for how we would like to see facilities and space in our community for schools evolve."
In addition, Clarinda students are enjoying changes made to the high school gym over the summer, including installation of a new floor. Privia says the new floor.
"We went from that yellow flooring to a nice, clear (floor)," said Privia. "You can see the maple wood. You can see how it's stained a little bit different, repainted. The inside of that area is all fresh paint, white paint. So, the LED lights reflect off to make the gym a whole lot brighter. The kids are super excited the way it looks, and they're going to be really proud to play on that floor."
At that same May meeting, the board approved the bid of Egan Supply Company of Omaha for more than $21,000 for resurfacing the 7-12 building's gym floor. In a related note, the board approved an amendment to the district's 7-12 handbook, specifying types of footwear allowed on the gym's new surfacing.