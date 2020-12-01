(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have selected a new county treasurer from within the department.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors appointed Jackie Porter to fill the vacancy left by Tera Hughes' resignation last month. A lifetime Red Oak resident, Porter has worked in the county treasurer’s office's motor vehicle department for almost seven years, assisting customers with titling and registration, among other tasks. Prior to that, Porter spent three years with the city of Emerson. Porter holds associate's degrees in business administration and accounting.
Porter was selected over two other applicants interviewed at a special supervisors' meeting Monday evening--Jason Montgomery and Teresa Regan. While saying all three candidates interviewed well, Supervisor Bryant Amos motioned to appoint Porter, citing her familiarity with the treasurer's office.
"As we sit as a board," said Amos, "it is irresponsible not to take into consideration knowledge and commitment that has already been there."
Supervisor Charla Schmid reviewed some of the candidate's answers, specifically those dealing with how the treasurer is the county's fiscal agent, and the importance of communications.
"My thing about money--especially when you're using the taxpayers' dollars--is, yes, you can send out an email, and then come and talk to me about it," said Schmid, "but how do we know for sure we're financially okay? That we're not stressing over whether we have enough money coming in for this or that?"
Schmid added knowledge of the treasurer's job was also a factor.
"When you want a position like that," she said, "to me, you're a department head. I just think that's important to know exactly what you're getting into, and what you'd be walking into."
Porter is expected to be sworn in prior to the supervisor's regular meeting next Tuesday, and will fill the remaining two years of her predecessor's term. However, residents have the right to petition for a special election within 14 days of the appointment. Saying the board was on "the hot seat," Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson defended the supervisors' decision to appoint a new treasurer.
"When the three elected officials appointed Charla for her seat," said Robinson, "I think you've got people who have been elected, and they're sitting in the position where I value their opinion, and I hope in this same case here, that the public values our opinion. But, we will see how it goes."
Montgomery County voters will go to the polls December 15th for a special election on the district 1 supervisor’s seat. Two candidates returned nomination papers to run for the opening: Charla Schmid, who was appointed to the position last month, and Steven Berendes, the Republican Party nominee.