(Red Oak) -- Persistence pays off for a Red Oak woman selected as Montgomery County's next treasurer.
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors appointed Jackie Porter to fill the vacancy left by Tera Hughes' resignation last month. Porter will take the oath prior to the supervisors' next meeting Tuesday morning to fill the remaining two years of Hughes' term, which expires with the November, 2022 elections. No stranger to the treasurer's office, Porter has worked in the department's motor vehicle department for almost seven years. Porter told KMA News she planned to apply for the opening after losing to Hughes in the 2018 general elections.
"I was sincere about it then, and I was serious about it now," said Porter. "Tera just happened to win the election, which was totally fine by me. The best person ran at the time, and won it. I believe that this time, evidentally it was my turn."
In fact, Porter has been gearing up for the treasurer's position by cross training in other areas of the department.
"I did start cross training in the property tax-driver's license office," she said. "So, I was getting a little bit of insight since Tera had left the position, which kind of gave me an edge. I just want to make a difference in our offices, and make sure that everything is run smoothly, and that the office stays open, and that we handle everything diplomatically."
Porter cites management and leadership skills as strengths. Her background includes serving as a quality supervisor with the Romech manufacturing plant in Red Oak, and as a clerk with the city of Emerson.
"When I had become an Emerson city clerk for three years," said Porter, "I think that better prepared for this office, because it was really similar with the duties, where, as a city clerk, you have to deal with accounts payable, accounts receivable, utility bills. You do budgets, budget amendments. So, a lot of the duties are really similar. I think that the treasurer's office just uses a lot of different software to do their transactions on."
Porter says communications and transparency will be important in serving as treasurer.
"I will try to be as transparent as possible," she said, "and do the best to my ability with emails, and contacting them by phone, and attending any meetings that I can to try to enhance the work experience here."
She adds she will run for the position if a special election is necessary. Residents had 14 days from Tuesday--the time of the appointment--to petition for a public vote on the treasurer's post.