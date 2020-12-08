(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's new treasurer is officially on board.
Jackie Porter took the oath of office at the beginning of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson administered the oath to Porter, who was appointed to succeed Tera Hughes at last week's board meeting. Porter was selected over two other candidates interviewed for the opening at a special board meeting last Monday evening--Jason Montgomery and Teresa Regan. Porter has worked in the treasurer's office's motor vehicle department for the past seven years. She recently told KMA News she prepared for the treasurer's position by cross training in other areas of the department.
"I did start cross training in the property tax-driver's license office," she said. "So, I was getting a little bit of insight since Tera had left the position, which kind of gave me an edge. I just want to make a difference in our offices, and make sure that everything is run smoothly, and that the office stays open, and that we handle everything diplomatically."
Porter will serve the remainder of her predecessor's term, which expires with the November, 2022 elections. Residents had 14 days from last Tuesday's appointment to petition for a special election to fill the vacancy.