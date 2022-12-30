(Essex) -- Page County motorists should take note of an upcoming road closure near Essex.
According to Page County Engineer J.D. King, 150th Street west of D Avenue will close on Tuesday for demolition of the existing bridge over the East Nishnabotna River, or the Essex West Bridge, and remain closed for approximately the next seven months. In a recent interview with KMA News, King says the current 235-foot long and 20-foot wide bridge was built in 1937 and is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
"The existing bridge is narrow and weight limited and it's one of the older bridges that Page County has crossing the East Nishnabotna," King explained. "There's one at 110th Street, one on D Avenue north of Essex, there's the one on 150th Street that we're replacing and under contract now, and then there's the A Avenue bridge north of Shenandoah near Rapp Park."
King says crews with A.M. Cohron and Son of Atlantic began prep work on the $2.8 million project earlier this month, and following the demolition, will replace the old bridge with a new 454-foot long and 30-foot wide concrete beam bridge.
"There's a large amount of dirt to move and they'll want to move that before it freezes and also do some clearing and grubbing of some of the trees inside the work area," said King. "Then we'll do foundation work of the footings and piers in the river during the winter when there's low flow conditions. That way we don't have to fight the water quite so bad."
King adds the bridge elevation will be five inches higher and deck placement is expected to occur in the spring. Motorists are asked to use a marked detour including C Avenue, 130th Street, and D Avenue during the closure. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.