(College Springs) -- A portion of a Page County road will be closed Thursday for repair work.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says crews will begin work around 8 a.m. on J52 starting at Nutmeg Avenue north of College Springs and work north and west ending at Maple Avenue. Crews will be performing a scrub seal on the road surface. King says the scrub seal process is similar to other sealing work done in the county, but it will use a slightly different process.
"Instead of simply spraying oil and then covering it with chips or aggregate, they are going to spray oil and pull a drag behind it," said King. "It's basically a stiff broom -- shop brooms -- and the bristles work the oil into the cracks better."
During the work, the road section will be closed to thru traffic. King says he anticipates the road reopening by noon. Given the short duration of the closure, a detour is not signed. Anyone with questions about the work should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at (712) 542-2510.