(Shenandoah) -- City officials say a portion of Shenandoah residents have been placed in a boil advisory beginning Tuesday morning.
Shenandoah city officials say customers on Anna Street, along Clarinda Avenue to Cedar Street, Cedar Street west to College Street, and along Spruce Street will experience a water service interruption and are advised to boil their water beginning Tuesday morning. Officials say the city water department will be replacing a 10-inch valve at the intersection of West Clarinda and Center Street and a fire hydrant at East Clarinda and Cedar.
Following service being restored, officials say water may appear discolored due to hydrant flushing. Affected residents are advised to use bottled water or boil their water for several minutes before consumption until the advisory is lifted.
For any questions, call the Shenandoah Water Department at 712-246-3372 during normal business hours.