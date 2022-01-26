(Shenandoah) -- Little by little, crews are erasing the remnants of December's derecho in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen once again lauded cleanup efforts in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Extensive recovery efforts took place at the Rose Hill Cemetery, where approximately 22 trees were felled by high winds December 15th. McQueen credited the work of both city cemetery workers and an outside tree service for helping pick up the pieces following the storm.
"We were able to bring R.C. Tree Service in," said McQueen, "and they have just done an excellent job. I've been up there a couple of times driving through, and I just can't believe how well they've come in. They've been very respectful to the cemetery. They came in, took the limbs out, took the trees out, ground the stumps. They still have a little more work up there to do. They've got a couple trees that were split, and will have to come down. But, the overall project up there for as bad as the cemetery was hit has just been overwhelming."
One estimate placed damage to the cemetery's trees at $20,000. Likewise, McQueen praised Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson and his staff for clearing debris from the city's parks--most of which suffered major tree damage.
"We have a very limited park and rec grounds crew, if you will," he said. "They jumped on that. The city crew came in. I know we lost a big tree down at Gee Park, we lost some at Gottsch (Park), and so forth. But, I was really happy with what they did in getting those parks cleaned back up. We had some trees at the golf course that were the same way. But, they were able to get that."
After evaluating the situation, McQueen says the city is hiring two additional full-time maintenance workers to help Olson and the park and rec department.
In addition to post-storm cleanup operations, city crews also handled snow removal efforts following two winter storms this month. McQueen announced at Tuesday night's council meeting that additional signs will placed along the city's emergency snow routes--replacing those that have been removed in recent years. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: