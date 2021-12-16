(Shenandoah) -- Less than 10 days before Christmas, it was a less-than-merry situation in Shenandoah Thursday.
The sound of chain saws operated by individuals trying to clear debris from a blocked intersection drowned out a nearby church bell's playing of "Jingle Bells." Local residents and city crews were busy with cleanup operations following Wednesday afternoon's severe weather. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News it was "all hands on deck" for the city in the wake of the storms.
"The streets, water, wastewater and parks departments are out right now, trying to get the roads open as best they can," said Lyman. "They're not touching anything that has power lines in it. We're waiting for MidAmerican to do what they've got to do. We don't want anyone to get hurt with that. But, they're clearing up what they weren't able to get to last night as far as roads go."
Lyman says more damage became visible in the community once the sun rose Thursday morning.
"Seeing it in the daylight makes it a little easier to identify some more stuff," he said. "It's going to be a process getting everything cleaned up. We've only got so many pieces of equipment, and so many hands to start working there. It's going to take time for us to get to everything we can."
Lyman says local residents can help the city with storm cleanup operations.
"We're asking folks on their personal property to take pictures of any damage," he said, "call your insurance (agent) to discuss any property damage there. But as far as the brush goes, if you pile it up on the parking area, try to keep it as far away from your mailbox, as well as your water shutoffs, if you know where those are. Street crews will be going neighborhood by neighborhood to scoop that stuff up, and kind of get it out of there."
And, for residents still without electricity, Lyman says a warming place is available during the daytime hours.
"We do have the Memorial Armory open in case people are still without power, and need a place to warm up during the day," he said. "We're not operating it as a shelter as this time. If people have needs beyond that, we're recommending they call those into Page County dispatch, and discuss with them any specific needs they have beyond that."
Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt praised the city's personnel for their efforts in the wake of Wednesday's severe storms.