(Corning) -- A pair of KMAland students are back home after big performances at the FCCLA National STAR events.
Karsyn Poston and Allyssa Sothman of Southwest Valley traveled to San Diego from June 27-July 3 to participate in the student leadership conference where they left with a top 10 placing. During their visit, the two had the chance to meet other FCCLA members, showcase their work, and learn new things to bring back and share with their own chapter. On the KMA "Morning Show," Poston and Sothman say the trip was both educational and entertaining.
"We met up with our state group and we had a meeting with them which was really cool," said Poston. "There's different sessions that you can attend, and then you'll go in front of judges and present your project and find out later how you did."
STAR events include several different topics ranging from nutrition and wellness to sustainability. Poston and Sothman chose the Chapter Service Portfolio category, which involves doing a service with their home chapter and presenting their information at the state and national level. Sothman says for their service they decided to work with the Montgomery County Animal Rescue.
"We got our chapter involved by helping make dog treats and we sold different treats at the fair and we were just able to get them involved by helping us raise money for the Montgomery County Animal Rescue," said Sothman.
Poston and Sothman's visit to California marks the eighth year that Southwest Valley has sent students to nationals. Poston has qualified each year of her high school career and Sothman made it year number three for qualifying. Over the course of her involvement, Sothman says she's lucky to have had the chance to be part of FCCLA.
"My freshman year, I came in as a really shy person coming out of private school and out of homeschooling," said Sothman. "So, FCCLA has helped me step out of my comfort zone becoming an officer and doing STAR events."
During the rest of the year, the Southwest Valley FCCLA chapter works within the community to raise money and help out other local organizations. Poston says it's great to see more of her fellow classmates find interest in FCCLA and what it can do for others.
"I think there were 30 students total this year," said Poston. "The more I've gotten involved I feel like it's gotten more involved in the school than it was my freshman year."
