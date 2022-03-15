(Clarinda) - As discussions of changes to its wind energy ordinance continue, potential litigation now looms in Page County.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors continued discussions on potentially amending Ordinance 2019-2 regarding Wind Energy Conversion Systems. The discussion comes after Invenergy submitted its application for its "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm project last Monday. Supervisor Jacob Holmes proposed a handful of changes to the ordinance, most notably the setbacks. Currently, the county has a 1,500-foot setback from the foundation of an occupancy. However, Holmes is now suggesting a distance similar to Worth County, which is based on the turbine's height from the property line.
"I just picked a number between the two numbers because the one is like 3.75 is what Worth County's is, which times the height makes sense because if they build short turbines they won't need a very big setback," Holmes said. "If they have some turbine that's 30 feet tall they probably don't need a 1,500-foot setback. So I put in there 3.5, I said 'each wind turbine or meteorology tower shall be set back from the property line a distance no less than 3.5 times the total height or 1,500 feet, whichever is greater."
Other proposed changes by Holmes, supported by several public commenters in attendance, included a specific height limit, a maximum of 55 decibels during the day and 35 at night, the use of a third-party inspector to ensure the ordinance is followed, and the use of Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems, or ADLS.
However, the discussion of changes was put on hold when Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen informed the board of a similar situation in Hardin County. Sonksen says the county is currently in litigation with the same law firm representing Invenergy regarding Wind Energy Conversion Systems ordinance changes.
Sonksen says a developer had expressed interest in parts of Hardin County for a wind project in 2017, and the Hardin Board of Supervisors then approved changes to the ordinance in August 2020.
"Which substantially changed setback distances, and in talking with their county attorney they also did a few things like we've suggested here today, which is providing some additional protections for parks and nature areas," Sonksen explained. "So they made that change in August of 2020, in September of 2020, RWE Energy filed a four count petition and there's been ongoing litigation for the past year now, and it's set for trial in April."
Additionally, Sonksen says Page County has received a letter from the law firm representing Invenergy, which he says should be considered "a threat of litigation," prompting his suggestion to work with Ahlers and Cooney, who has also assisted Hardin County in their ongoing litigation.
"Maria Brownell, who apparently is the lead attorney on this litigation, and so what I have suggested in talking with Jacob on this and Alan (Armstrong) also, we received another letter from Mr. (Bret) DuBlinske Friday and I forwarded it to all the supervisors," Sonksen said. "And I would kind of view that as a potential or threat or litigation. My suggestion was that we go into closed session on (March) 22nd to discuss that with Ms. Brownell."
However, Sonksen says the Hardin County attorney felt more comfortable with their ongoing litigation, as RWE Energy hadn't fulfilled a key step before the changes were made.
"There hadn't been any sort of application made by the wind energy company there, and it was sort of speculative in a sense," Sonksen said. "So they were thinking in terms of this invested rights issue that's before the court there in Hardin County, that's kind of the fighting issue--have the rights vested in this developer based upon this ordinance that's in place."
Ultimately, the board tabled any changes to the Wind Energy Conversion Systems ordinance until after speaking with legal counsel intended to take place in closed session at its next regular meeting on March 22nd.