(Red Oak) – Red Oak city and school officials are anticipating issues regarding school-related traffic this fall.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright, along with Police Chief Justin Rhamy and Fire Chief John Bruce, recently met with Red Oak School District officials regarding heavy traffic near Inman Elementary School. Speaking at the Red Oak City Council meeting late Monday afternoon, Wright says an absence of in-town bus service may generate additional traffic in the vicinity of 8th Street and Inman Avenue.
“Many or most of you have heard, they (the school district) are not going to do in-town bus routes this year,” said Wright. “So, there is some projection of an increased traffic flow on Inman, as far as parents being able to bring their kids there. So, they did want to talk us about how they’re going to handle that at Inman, as well as 8th Street.”
Among other measures, Wright says the district plans to post signs directing motorists picking up and dropping off students.
“They’re going to putting up a sign up on their own on 8th Street going up Inman, telling people not to go up their during bus loading or unloading time. They’ll just put that out while the buses are there,” he said.
Under the Red Oak district’s Return to Learn plan posted on the district’s Facebook page, Iowa Department of Education guidelines for transportation prohibit the district from providing bus services to students residing within two miles of their school attendance center--with the exception of students residing north of Highway 34. This area will be served by regular rural bus routes. A shuttle bus will also be provided from the new Red Oak Early Childhood Center to Inman for students who attend the daycare.
In other business Monday, the council set a public hearing for August 17th at 5:30 p.m. on the sale of property at 204 East Washington to the school district. Plans call for using the vacant lot for additional parking for the early childhood center. Council members also approved the first reading of an amendment to city ordinances, regarding provisions pertaining to the Red Oak Historic Preservation Commission. The amendment aligns the commission with provisions of other city boards or committees regarding membership. The council then waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendment.