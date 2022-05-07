(KMAland) -- In order to address global food shortages, President Biden has proposed spending $500 million to encourage U.S. farmers to increase production of certain crops, including wheat and soybeans, with double-cropping. The request is part of a $33 billion supplemental spending request made on April 28. Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board, says, if the proposal passes, there could be some opportunities for Nebraska
"So for example, in eastern Nebraska, if somebody has already gotten a winter wheat crop planted, there are opportunities for those producers and probably enough time within the growing season if they have a nice harvest that goes fast and goes smooth," he said, "they can probably still come in behind that wheat crop and plant soybeans and try to get a late soybean crop in the ground and harvested before we get to the killing frost."
Cody Creech, University of Nebraska Extension dryland cropping specialist, agrees with Schaneman in planting soybeans after the wheat, but...
"They won't get the yields they're typically accustomed to, they'll have to find a much shorter-day corn or a much shorter day maturity group on the soybeans," said Creech. "We have actually looked at that in eastern Nebraska some, corn yields--it's really hard to get corn yields to break 100 bushels when double-cropped--and it's a challenge to get soybeans to break 50 bushel when double-cropped."
Schaneman says the proposal is good, but there are a variety of questions farmers will have to ask themselves if the proposal goes through.
"Now, our growing conditions for wheat across the U.S. for the most part right now are not favorable, or we've got areas where it's too wet, or areas where it's too dry," said Schaneman. "We already have producers starting to think about seed availability for the next crop. And then again, are we going to have access to inputs and at what cost."
The $33 billion supplemental spending request also includes aid to Ukraine. If Congress passes a version of this emergency supplemental funding request, it will augment the FY 2022 appropriations bills.