(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County late Thursday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Minden exit shortly after 10 p.m. Authorities say an eastbound 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by 55-year-old Brian Colvin of Oakland rear-ended a 2014 freight trailer driven by 42-year-old Jagjit Randhawa of Brooklyn, New York. Both vehicles came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.
Colvin was taken by Shelby Rescue to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. A passenger in Colvin's pickup, 38-year-old Brandy Fidler of Council Bluffs, was transported by Shelby Rescue to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. The accident is still under investigation. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Shelby County Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.