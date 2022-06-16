(Macedonia) -- A nine-year-old boy has died following a Pottawattamie County traffic accident.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Dye Streets in Macedonia. Authorities say the boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a motorcycle. Responding law enforcement and paramedics administered life-saving measures and transported the boy to Mercy Hospital where he later passed. The 51-year-old driver of the motorcycle was uninjured.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the accident -- which is still under investigation -- and the names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time.