(Council Bluffs) -- County officials are addressing turnover in the Pottawattamie County Veteran's Affairs Office.
During its regular meeting last week, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation letters of Veteran's Affairs Commissioners Ellen Fritz and Skyler Dooley. Also, in the meeting, the board approved the appointment of ex-officio members Brad Powell and David Hazelwood to fill the remainder of the two terms. Supervisor Justin Schultz says at least one of the resignations is based on a conflict of interest before the commission begins an interview process for a new Veteran's Affairs Director.
"So the commissioners are the ones who actually do the interviewing and kind of the hiring, and make the recommendation to the board of who should fill that seat," Schultz said. "So William Skyler Dooley said, 'I know my wife is looking at this, and most of my friends and family are veterans looking at this, and I just don't think I can approach that objectively,' and didn't want to sway the vote in any direction, so he made the choice to resign. I believe Ellen (Fritz) was in a similar boat and knowing the end of her term was coming up, it was a good point for her to move on at the end of the year."
Schultz says current VA Director Nick Jedlicka intends to leave the county to pursue further career opportunities. However, Schultz says the county had envisioned this potentially happening. Thus, the board of supervisors created two ex-officio positions on the commission.
"The board of supervisors created ex-officio spots on the Veteran's Affairs Commission so that we have people, I don't want to say pre-screened, but people that are basically ready to go to fill vacancies as they come," Schultz said. "They're non-voting members, they get to participate in discussion obviously, and when there's vacancies it's an easy transition for us to go ahead and move people into that so we can continue business as normal and we can look to fill those vacancies in the ex-officio spots again."
To fill the two ex-officio positions, Schultz says the board of supervisors treats it like a job opening with a standard screening process fitting into the criteria in Iowa Code. In addition to gender balance on the commission, Schultz says the code also lays out a specific guideline for Veteran's Affairs.
"On the VA they also have the requirement of trying to keep them in different eras of service, o your obviously seeing World War II-era veterans in there anymore but that is considered in there," Schultz said. "So we have Vietnam-era veterans in there, we have Desert Storm, current "global war on terrorism," and we've even broken it down by you know Iraq and Afghanistan."
The county has also already opened the application window for the VA Director position. Schultz says it requires handling multiple duties, including making a department budget and communicating well with veterans to help file claims. However, Schultz says even as important is wanting to continue expanding the VA Office given the large amount of ground the county covers. Schultz says Jedlicka checked all of those boxes.
"He also helped get the department a vehicle and showed the board of supervisors the need for it so we could do veteran's outreach programs to hit our smaller towns out in our county," Schultz said. "You know we're the second largest by landmass and we have a city on each end of our county whether it be out there in Walnut, IA or even Carter Lake, and Council Bluffs obviously."
Schultz says Jedlicka was instrumental in bringing telehealth to the VA Office and kickstarting the "Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans" initiative and has agreed to stay to complete the transition.
Those interested in applying for the VA Director position can visit the Pottawattamie County Veteran's Affairs website or Facebook page for the job listing or call Pottawattamie County Human Resources at 712-328-5799.