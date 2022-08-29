(Council Bluffs) -- One of KMAland's longtime county officials recently received some prestigious statewide recognition.
Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser was named this year's recipient of the Iowa State Association of County's Golden Eagle Award at its annual conference in Des Moines last week. ISAC officials say the Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to the organization and county government. ISAC's Board of Directors have given out the award since 2010. Houser tells KMA News he was "honored and shocked" to be named this year's recipient.
"For all these years, I was sitting on the ISAC board of directors," said Houser. "I thought the Golden Eagle was a statuette. Actually, the person, themselves is the Golden Eagle. I just found that out last week. So, I am the Golden Eagle for this year. It was nice."
Houser first entered county government in 2000 when family members encouraged him to run for supervisor upon the retirement of an incumbent office holder. Those family members included his brother Hubert, a former state representative and state senator. Serving from 2001-to-2017, Houser says he enjoyed his tenure as a supervisor.
"Working in county government is just a fantastic opportunity to work with the public," he said. "Your listeners all around the southwest Iowa that are in county government know that. It's just a fulfilling job. I loved it."
Houser then succeeded the retiring Marilyn Jo Drake as county auditor.
"The auditor's office, if people aren't familiar, is just the most chaotic place to work," said Houser. "When you've got to work with the board of supervisors on budgets and finance, and then we do the payroll. Back in the '70's, they dropped elections in the middle of the auditor's office. It gets exciting in here sometimes."
In addition to serving on the ISAC board of directors--including as its president in 2015--Houser has also been involved with the Iowa State Association of Counties, the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors, and the Case Management and Mental Health and Disability Services commission. Houser advises residents to pay attention and stay informed on developments involving county government.
"A lot of times, people don't pay attention to the county until something goes wrong," he said. "It's usually on a road or bridge, or something. There's a lot of services that your counties provide to you, and you have to take advantage of that--even though you have to pay your taxes to get those services. But, they are services that nobody else does. Without a good, strong county government, some of those services may be lacking. Nobody else will pick up the ball for them."
Houser lives in Carson with his wife LaRue. They have three grown sons. Past Golden Eagle recipients included Governor Kim Reynolds, who was honored while serving as Clarke County's treasurer.