(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are once again seeking an individual to oversee the county's Veterans Affairs department.
During its regular meeting last week, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Veterans Affairs Director Rita Dooley and approved a severance and release agreement. Dooley was hired to the position in February, succeeding Nick Jedlicka, who had served in the role since 2019. Speaking at the meeting, County Attorney Matt Wilber says the severance and release agreement have already been presented to and signed by the Veterans Affairs Commission Chair.
"We're all aware there has been some difficulties in communication between the commission and the director," Wilber explained. "I've worked with all them and I can assure you that everyone in the Veterans Affairs department from the director, to the commission, and to the staff, want what's best for the veterans of Pottawattamie County. Sometimes the vision of how best to deliver those results is a subject of disagreement and the best way forward is simply to hit the reset button. I believe this agreement does that and does it amicably."
Dooley's last day was Friday. Reading from Dooley's resignation letter to the board, Wilber says Dooley is thankful for the opportunity to serve the county's veterans.
"'Thank you for the knowledge and experience I've gained by working here, I'm very grateful for the time I have spent with fellow county employees and the professional relationships I've built,'" said Wilber. "'It's been a pleasure to assist the veterans within this county.'"
Wilber adds decisions of how and when the county will move forward with filling the position have yet to be determined by the board of supervisors.