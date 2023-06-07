(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials have approved a special election in August to decide how county supervisors are elected.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county board of supervisors unanimously approved a resolution setting the county-wide special election for August 1. The move comes after the Western Iowa Labor Federation and Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County gathered nearly 4,000 signatures and submitted a petition to allow county residents to choose between three options for county supervisor elections. Currently, all five board members are elected at large, compared to plan two, which would still have at-large voting but require the supervisors to reside in a particular district, and plan three, which would have voters in each district electing their own representative. County Attorney Matt Wilber says if plan two or three passed, it would divide the county into five districts of 18,000-to-19,000 residents.
"It'll be equal population and compact districts and you can't have weird looking 'submarine (shaped)' districts -- you've got to keep them roughly square to the best you can and height and width is suppose to be about equal and they've got to be contiguous to each other," Wilber explained. "Iowa's law are pretty to clear to try and avoid gerrymandering districts and so that's how that has to go."
Based on an initial GIS-generated map utilizing 2020 Census figures, Wilber says Council Bluffs would likely need to be split up into four districts due to accounting for a large number of the county's population, with one large district covering much of the rural parts of the county.
"Council Bluffs' population is a little north of 60,000, and so it would have to be divided into four districts, and to try to keep those equal population, Carter Lake would have to be attached to one of those because it has to be something on its borders," said Wilber. "If you add Carter Lake and Council Bluffs, you're probably close to 70,000 people in that vicinity, so that can tell you roughly how your districts are going to be."
However, he adds no map will be official until a temporary re-districting commission, with the Republican majority appointed by the all-GOP board of supervisors, and Democratic minority appointed by the county party chair, develop their own maps.
County Auditor Melvyn Houser says early voting will start on July 12 and run up to the Monday before the election, and voters can already begin requesting absentee ballots. He adds that they will attempt to open all their polling locations, but finding the necessary amount of poll workers to do so could be challenging.
"In August there's a lot of fairs and a lot of vacations, so we're struggling to find poll workers," said Houser. "So, we may have to combine some polling sites, but we'll know that whenever we find out who's committed."
He says a county-wide general election typically costs the county around $100,000. However, he adds this special election could be less due to just one item on the ballot. However, Houser adds it is difficult to predict the potential voter turnout of a special election.
"For a school referendum they're usually pretty high and for Iowa Western, they were pretty low and for this one, the people that are campaigning for plan three are working very hard to get voters out," he said. "We don't know and I was discussing this morning about how many ballots we should order. 40,000 or 20,000 -- I don't know."
If plan two or three should pass, Wilber says the maps drawn up by the re-districting commission would be good until 2031, when they would begin the same 10-year cycle of redrawing their districts using the previous year's Census numbers. Houser adds any changes or combining polling locations will be included in the three-required publications of the polling locations in the local paper and on the county website.