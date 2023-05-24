(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials have thrown their support behind amending a forgivable loan to the city of Underwood to assist in developing a portion of a bike trail.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county board of supervisors unanimously approved a request to amend Exhibit A of a forgivable promissory note agreement between the county and the city of Underwood. In March, the board approved the agreement for $125,000 to assist the city in developing a bike trail stop with restrooms and a pickleball court. However, Underwood City Administrator and Clerk Cindy Sorlien says the city council recently voted to include and prioritize developing a trail within city limits from North Street to 4th Street.
"So instead of doing the restroom or bathroom for the trails and the pickball court," she said, "still do the pickleball court at Trailhead Park, but to do a portion of the trail that has come through Underwood."
She adds they are also looking into utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be allocated by the end of this year, and a Federal Recreational Trails grant due October 1 to assist in funding the trail project. Sorlien says support from the supervisors would likely increase their chances of receiving the federal grant.
David Sturm is with Snyder and Associates and has been overseeing the project. Sturm says they have had their sights on the section of land for nearly four years and have already completed surveys of the proposed area.
"As Cindy said, we have already completed the right-of-way survey of that so that's all been established and I believe that was four years ago that we did that," Sturm explained. "The reason we selected that section is that we think it's a usable portion of hte trail even without a connection to the rest of the Railroad Highway Patrol. Because it's in town, it'll connect to sidewalks, sidestreets, and it'll be usable for community members. That's why that selection was made."
He adds the trail would be part of the American Discovery Trail, a system of recreational trails and roads from coast to coast along the mid-tier of the United States. However, he adds they are still in the preliminary stages, and formal trail designs still need to be developed.
Supervisors Chair Brian Shea expressed his support for the project citing successes that other small communities have seen around the state by adding additional recreational opportunities for their residents.
"I really think this trail has been a long time coming and I really think it'll help change these little towns a lot," said Shea. "We've seen that in other parts of Iowa and I'm excited that you guys have switched this to the trail."
Sturm says the hope is to formulate a design and put the trail project out for bid this summer, with construction in the fall and finishing in the spring of 2024.