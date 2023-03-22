(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials have thrown their support behind a land impact study regarding pipelines.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $600 contribution to the Iowa Association of Counties' efforts to conduct a soil compaction study through Iowa State University. The move comes as nearly 2,000 miles worth of pipeline have been proposed across the state between three projects, one of which is Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline spanning much of western Iowa. Summit's project would also cut through the eastern portion of Pottawattamie County. County Auditor Melvyn Houser says the study was launched in October of last year, and adds that ISAC is attempting to get as many counties as possible, particularly the nearly 70 impacted by the proposed pipelines, to chip in for the study.
"When they were putting the Dakota (Access) Pipeline in, apparently they were working in mud, cutting big ruts, and really messing up the soils," said Houser. "And they're still not getting very good crop out of it after two years."
Legislation is also being discussed in the Iowa House of Representatives to set voluntary easement requirements for pipeline companies before they can use eminent domain to acquire the rest of the necessary land.
While not disagreeing with supporting the study, Supervisor Tim Wichman says much of the information is already available regarding a pipeline's impact on the soil. Thus, Houser says the planning and zoning commission could also look into a potential policy.
"I was going to call Matt Wyant and forgot to see if that might be something you could put into your ordinances," he explained. "Such as 'if the soil moisture is above a certain percentage, then no work should be done.'"
Supervisor Scott Belt says he would support joining the number of counties already signed on to the study efforts.
"It's probably beneficial to have this, not only for ourselves, but probably for the East and West Pottawattamie Soil and Water Conservation Districts to have this information available to them," said Belt. "With not knowing what the pipeline situations will be presently and into the future."
Previously, ISAC officials said they hoped to present the findings from the study to the Iowa Utilities Board. The IUB has tentatively scheduled evidentiary hearings on Summits' permit application beginning in late October.