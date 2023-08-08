(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are addressing traffic issues in the city of Walnut.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution establishing stop conditions and signage at the intersection of North Street--or
County Road G-16, and Antique City Drive--or County Road M-47. Supervisor Jeff Jorgensen worked with city officials to alleviate problems with heavy truck traffic coming through the community. Jorgensen hopes the signs will at least slow the trucks down.
"As an old truck driver, if you make it inconvenient to go that route, truckers will find different routes," said Jorgensen. "So, that's what we're trying to do."
Jorgensen says many of the trucks are driving through Walnut to avoid the scales on the interstate.
"It doesn't take very many fines for truckers," he said. "Word spreads pretty quickly. Again, ths is the first attempt to see if it helps."
The move makes the intersection a four-way stop. In other business, the supevisors approved the canvass of last week's special election regarding proposed supervisors' districts. More than 8,100 voters in the county cast ballots in the election, in which 64% supported keeping the current plan in place, which entails at-large voting for all five supervisor seats. Board members also approived a Traffic Safety Improvement Program application for volunteer fire department-activated warning beacons.