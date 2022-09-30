(Council Bluffs) -- Additional funding discussions are expected on the final stages of a facilities overhaul within the Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department.
At the county board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, County Engineer John Rasmussen presented an $8.8 million bid from Prairie Construction Company out of Omaha for constructing the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. Rasmussen tells KMA News the bid was the lowest of four received in the latest bid-letting process and seeks to complete the final stages of a facilities project initiated back in the winter of 2019 by constructing a new shop near the Council Bluffs Airport.
"Which will house our mechanics for a fleet facility and repair, and we're kind of shy of having a good facility for that," Rasmussen explained. "We have three mechanic bays now which is kind of inadequate for the amount of equipment we have. We have about $19 million worth of assets we're trying to maintain and some of our mechanics have to work outside sometimes because their shop isn't big enough."
He adds the plans include relocating the department's office from the Courthouse Annex to the new facility. Ultimately, Rasmussen says plans call for consolidating five shops throughout the county into three. A new location was also recently constructed in Hancock. While the low bid came under the engineer's estimate for the project of roughly $9.4 million, Rasmussen says inflation and supply chain issues impacted the project's size due to drawing up initial plans before prices surged.
"The designers worked to kind of remove the supply chain issues and there was some HVAC stuff we had in there that kind of made the project expensive and we removed some of that," he said. "That removed a mezzanine from the building, so the building footprint didn't really change but we did some re-design and brought those costs down about $800,000 for some of the more expensive surprises we had in there."
Rasmussen added the lone bid in 2021 came in at $9.7 million. During Tuesday's meeting, Supervisors Chair Tim Wichman said the county currently has roughly $6.7 million in local option sales tax revenue available for the project. The board also scheduled a work session on other possible funding sources for next week's meeting, and a reconsideration of the bid on October 11th.
While the upfront increase in efficiencies may not be staggering, Rasmussen says it does begin to stack up over the life of the building.
"We identified just shy of 3% efficiencies, which doesn't sound like much, but over the course of 50 years of a structure, it does actually have a positive rate of return," said Rasmussen. "In about 34 years, the savings we created will pay for what we have. Which is a long ways out but overall, it's a good use of money we feel."
Rasmussen adds he doesn't foresee any of the expenses impacting any possible road projects due to the construction's funding source and the majority of county road projects utilizing state funds. Should the board approve the bid from Prairie Construction at its October 11th meeting, Rasmussen says the estimated 490-day construction period could begin by the end of the year.