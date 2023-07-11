(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are the latest to consider a company to inspect its portion of a proposed CO2 pipeline project.
Representatives of ISG Incorporated of Mankato, Minnesota outlined their services to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning. Pottawattamie County is one of the few counties yet to secure an inspection firm for Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline, which would stretch north to south across the county. ISG Front Officer Manager Tiffany Kruizenga told the board ISG has the expertise and resume to perform inspections. Previous projects inspected include the Dakota Access Pipeline, which stretched more than 1,170 miles across the U.S.
"We hire inspectors directly that have experience in agricultural and environmental (inspections), and pipeline experience," said Kruizenga. "This pipeline is going to be a very long and hard project. We'll be working with the counties, the landowners and the contractors throughout this entire process."
ISG Civil Engineer Spencer Pech discussed some of the issues his company deals with during inspections, such as topsoil issues, drain tile protection and construction in wet conditions. Pech says the company also has protocol on how to deal with conflict issues involving landowners and other parties involved.
"When you're out in the field, we're going to be there," said Pech. "There's going to be a contractor, there could be a land agent there, there could be a tenant there, there could be a landowner there. There could be a lot of people there--which leads to a lot of opinions. We have to inspect to the code. So, if the code says this needs to be done in this matter, and this needs to be done this way, this is what we need to inspect to."
Pech was asked how long the company would be in the county inspecting the pipeline.
"Us being there, we would be required to be there anytime any of the required construction activities happen," he said. "They are required to give us a certain amount of notice prior to any of the required activities. Then with that notice, we would then be there to inspect those activities. So, we would really following the schedule of pipeline construction."
Summit's construction schedule has not been set. The Iowa Utilities Board's public hearings on Summit's application begin in August. Currently, 11 of the counties in the proposed pipeline's path have signed letters of intent with ISG, including Page, Fremont and Shelby counties. Board members took no action on the company's proposal. The supervisors asked for a proposed letter of intent from the company, as well as ISG's most recent financial audit.