(Council Bluffs) -- Updated plans are in the works for a new county public health facility in Pottawattamie County.
That's according to County Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant, who presented a revised proposal for a new facility to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. Original plans called for a nearly 26,000-square-foot facility on the corner of Pearl Street and 5th Avenue in Council Bluffs to help consolidate the health agency from its current setup, including multiple buildings. However, Wyant tells KMA News costs were getting too high for what was initially estimated at a nearly $10 million proposal.
"So we had gone back to the drawing board and really cut out everything that we could of the building and still have it be a functional space for Pottawattamie County Public Health, the medical examiner's office, animal control, and for the WIC program to move into," said Wyant.
Thus, he says they have instead proposed a 15,000-square-foot, roughly $6 million structure at the same corner of 5th and Pearl. However, some cuts had to be made, which Wyatt says included a proposal for a large multi-purpose room.
"That could have been used for any kind of training in Pottawattamie County and we were also just trying to plan ahead," Wyant explained. "And after we'd just gone through COVID-19 and the vaccination clinics that we've had, we wanted a space that we would be able to provide those here for everyone, but we kind of had to cut that space down. We do have a meeting room in (the plan) that's now about 1,500 square feet and it's not the large space that we had before."
He adds additional office space that could have been used for anticipated growth was also cut down after taking a more "realistic" glance at the county's capabilities.
With the county recently bidding on a facility for the secondary roads department, Wyant says they placed the estimate for the project at $350 per square foot. The supervisors then suggested an 18,000 square foot single floor facility. However, Wyant says the single-story structure likely wouldn't fit well into the current lot design at 5th and Pearl.
"It takes away all your parking at that is kind of an interest of the historical Haymarket District in Council Bluffs and we want to be respectful to that," said Wyant. "So, by going with this smaller footprint, two-story building, you actually do get some cost savings as far what you're spending in roofing material and your façade -- you're not having near the spread of facades or near the number of windows."
He adds those cost savings on roofing and facades are expected to outweigh the costs of installing an elevator or lift and stairs.
The county took over the public health agency in 2018. However, Wyant says timing and available space forced them to spread the department, including a lease on a 1,800-square-foot facility. But, he says the new structure would allow for that consolidation.
"We would end the lease on the space we're in right now, and there's also a space in the Omni Center in Council Bluffs -- that would lease would end and all of that personnel would come over to it," he said. "We also have a number of people in the annex building of the courthouse and that building is actually scheduled for demolition and we'll be able to move all the people from the annex building over into there as well."
Funding sources currently include an urban renewal bond the county put in place for the courthouse campus area, funds from the state, and Wyant adds they are also applying to various foundations in the area. However, the re-design does push back the facility's construction back slightly from an original groundbreaking of this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023.