(Council Bluffs) -- Beginning Tuesday, Pottawattamie County residents will be able to conduct open controlled burns.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Officials made the announcement Monday that an open burning ban will be lifted later today and residents may begin conducting open burns within the county on March 8th. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Douglas Reed previously told KMA News dry weather forecasts paired with already drought-like conditions prompted the ban back in early February. The county had also reported six fires resulting from open burns conducted in the county during the ban as late as February 28th.
However, even though the ban is lifted, emergency management officials are still urging caution citing recent weekend precipitation is serving as a temporary relief from dangerous fire conditions, but the county is still well below precipitation averages. Those wishing to conduct open burns are still asked to consult with area fire departments and city clerks on any standing ordinances that could prohibit open burning within any municipality city limits. For more information, contact Pottawattamie County Emergency Management at 712-328-5777.