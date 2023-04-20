(Council Bluffs) – Pottawattamie County is the latest KMAland county to lift its open burn ban.
County officials Thursday announced that the county’s ban on open burning has been lifted, citing recent rounds of precipitation combined with warm soil moistures which will promote greening of dry fuels. County officials also say with planting season underway, many fields have been worked, eliminating fire fuels.
Although the ban has been lifted, county residents are urged to continue minimizing open burning activities and to always use caution when conducting burns. Citizens are also urged to contact the Pottawattamie County Dispatch Center at (712) 328-5737 to report the location of a burn before ignition and after the fire is out.