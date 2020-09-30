(Council Bluffs) -- As a fire danger continues, so does a burning ban in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management officials remind residents that a burning ban put in place in early September is still effective. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in the county, including all incorporated city limits. The reminder comes as the National Weather Service Wednesday placed portions of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa into a high to very high fire danger. Officials say current drought conditions, strong winds and low humidity are triggers for the alert. Peak fire weather conditions were expected between noon and 6 p.m.
Residents are reminded not to throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles, and to discontinue burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass or agricultural ground, and set-asides or other items during the ban.
Persons violating burn bans are subject to a citation or arrest for reckless use of a fire, or disobeying a burn ban.