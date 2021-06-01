(Missouri Valley) -- A suspect trying to escape authorities was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Monday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says 22-year-old Matthew Valverde of Omaha was riding a 2003 Yamaha YZF-64 motorcycle while attempting to elude law enforcement. Authorities say Valverde failed to negotiate a curve on County Road L-20 just north of County Road G-14 and entered the west ditch where the motorcycle came to rest.
Valverde was taken by Missouri Valley Rescue to CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital. Further information regarding the incident is unavailable at this time. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri Valley Police Department and Missouri Valley Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.