(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County conservation officials are set to expand a county-wide trail project.
Pottawattamie County Conservation announced Wednesday the next phase of the Railroad Highway Trail. Crews with Bluffs Paving and Utility Company are expected to begin work later this month on the trail from Hanie Avenue on the edge of Council Bluffs to the trail bridge near Weston. County Conservation Executive Director Mark Shoemaker tells KMA News the roughly one-mile segment will primarily connect two pedestrian bridges along Railroad Highway and offer a continuous trail from Smith Wildlife Area to Weston.
"Anytime you leave anything undone, it kind of raises questions of 'okay, is this project going to get done,'" said Shoemaker. "So, we really felt it important that we go back to this segment and fill that in so people know that it is going to be a continuous trail going through."
The county accepted Snyder and Associates' bid on the expansion at $327,000, and the firm also assisted in completing the design for the project. Shoemaker says the trail project has been a long endeavor for the past decade and has involved funding sources from several entities, including the Iowa West Foundation, Iowa Department of Transportation recreational trail grant funds, Wellmark Foundation, Pottawattamie County Trails Association, Pottawattamie County, and Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation. But, He adds multiple sources are needed for an often hefty price tag with installing a concrete trail.
"It's anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 per mile and that all depends on if there are any bridges you have to install or culvert extensions near creeks or streams," Shoemaker explained. "This one is relatively on the cheaper side and it's about a 10-foot wide, mile-trail and it's all clearing, grading, and then laying the concrete in. So, there's no crossings or anything that we have to contend with."
Shoemaker says the Iowa West Foundation has supplied a grant to cover the entire mile-long segment from Council Bluffs to Weston. In addition, Shoemaker says they've raised nearly $4.5 million for other phases planned for the project. He adds the ultimate goal would be to hook up with a trail system in the city of Council Bluffs and extend to Underwood.
"They're working on a segment from Highway 6 out to the city limits so we will connect to that and that's basically going to get you into Omaha," he said, "and hopefully bring some of those Omaha and Nebraska folks into Iowa and eventually rural Iowa on their bikes, running, hiking, and all that fun stuff."
Shoemaker says recreational trails can also go a long way in boosting the quality of life for residents and providing additional economic opportunities.
"Having close to home recreation opportunities, getting people outside with something easy and affordable to do -- I think is really important," said Shoemaker. "And then there's also the economic impact that trails could have on communities. If you've got a trail going through Weston, Underwood, and Neola, there may be some shops that could open up -- bike shops, ice cream shops, or more restaurants."
Shoemaker says the hope is to complete the segment by May. Plans then call for beginning work on another phase from Weston over to Underwood next year.