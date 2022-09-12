(Crescent) -- Pottawattamie County conservation officials are preparing a newly purchased ski area for the upcoming ski season.
Last year, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors purchased the Mt. Crescent Ski Area for $3.5 million with additional financial support from the Iowa West Foundation. The board allocated nearly $2.6 million -- including roughly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds -- while the foundation provided $1.4 million. Pottawattamie County Conservation Executive Director Mark Shoemaker says his department has been interested in obtaining the 106-acre property ever since they acquired the nearby Hitchcock Nature Center in 1991.
"It is in the Loess Hills and is directly adjacent to the Hitchcock Nature Center, so acquisition of that site would be an extension of Hitchcock," said Shoemaker. "And just making that Loess Hills preserve a little bit bigger."
County officials state season passes will go on sale on October 1, including a 25% discount for Pottawattamie County residents. Shoemaker adds that the ski area portion of the property will operate similarly to when it was under private ownership. But, he adds, there were some improvements needed.
"One of the deficiencies that we saw was the electrical going to the site -- it was and is very dated, so that was the main thing that we wanted to try to upgrade," Shoemaker explained. "It's also going to be a lot of visitor services that we want to try to improve on and make it a better experience for the people coming there and using the site."
Shoemaker adds his department is also working on a feasibility study on the possible future recreational uses of the property, including cabins, cottages, or RV campsites. Additionally, they hope to connect some of the nearby trails from the Hitchcock Nature Center to the ski area.
However, Shoemaker says the conservation department hopes to maintain better the nearly 70 acres of land not included in the ski area.
"There is some remnant prairie on site and there's quite a bit of timber in that area also," said Shoemaker. "It hasn't been maintained as far as the natural resource that we would like to see, but going forward, there's several areas that can be addressed as far as maintaining more of a prairie system."
Shoemaker says finding ways to improve the conservation of natural resources in the Loess Hills is crucial given the rarity of the area.
"There's only two locations in the world that have Loess Hills at this particular depth of about 200-plus feet -- that's is western Iowa and then in China," said Shoemaker. "There's loess soil all over the world, but that's one of the unique things of the Loess Hills."
While not anticipating the ski area as a significant revenue source for the county, Shoemaker says the hope is to utilize any revenue to offset maintenance costs as much as possible.