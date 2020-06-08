(Council Bluffs) -- Six people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County late Sunday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 near Underwood shortly before 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2007 GMC pickup driven by 35-year-old Carlos Valensia of Fort Wayne, Indiana was eastbound when it lost control and entered the median. The vehicle then turned sideways and rolled before landing on all four tires on the inside lane.
All six passengers--29-year-old Lourdes Santamaria of Fort Wayne, and five juveniles ages 4-to-10--were taken by Underwood Rescue to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital. The driver not was injured. I-80 was shut down in both directions for a few hours Sunday evening while the accident scene was cleared.