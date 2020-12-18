(Council Bluffs) -- A sheriff's deputy in Pottawattamie County is being honored for his life-saving actions.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office Friday awarded Deputy Trey Carstens with Life Saving Award for his actions on September 16th. Just before 2 a.m., Carstens was dispatched to a residence with a male in cardiac arrest. Carstens located the male and his spouse performing CPR. He took over CPR until the male regained a pulse.
The sheriff's office says they were recently notified that the male was released from the hospital and that Deputy Carstens' actions helped make that possible. Sheriff Jeff Danker awarded Carstens during a ceremony at the sheriff's office Friday.