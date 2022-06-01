(Council Bluffs) -- As more financial information is revealed for a proposed 20,000-square-foot public health facility in Pottawattamie County, wavering construction costs are giving officials some caution.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors received an update on the costs and potential funding sources for constructing a new public health facility in downtown Council Bluffs. County Planning and Zoning Director Matt Wyant tells KMA News that Boyd Jones Construction has estimated an initial schematic budget of nearly $10.9 million with a 12% contingency. However, Wyant says the budget came higher than expected, primarily due to an unpredictable construction market.
"Roofing materials have gone up in price, and windows have really gone up in price, and some of those price categories they won't even nail it down for you until the material is on the truck and heading to your destination," said Wyant. "Having a 12% contingency on a project like that is a really high contingency because it equates to nearly $900,000 of the cost of the building."
The board of supervisors and the city of Council Bluffs recently designated an Urban Renewal Area in the Courthouse campus area, which Wyant says allowed the county to receive roughly $3 million in bond funds. In addition, approximately $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be designated for the project.
However, Wyant says there is another source of funding that will soon be coming to all Iowa counties that the board of supervisors is considering.
"Pottawattamie County and all the other counties in the state of Iowa are going to be getting opioid funds from the lawsuit that was done," said Wyant. "That equates to about $3.1 million here in Pottawattamie County. So, this may be a good project that those funds will be able to be used for."
Wyant says the new facility will serve as a new centralized location for public health. The county took over public health services in 2017, and Wyant says the county lacked such a location and couldn't account for future growth.
"Some of it is in the old courthouse annex building, some of our health clinic is located in a leased space right now, and then we also have offices out at Iowa Western (Community College)," said Wyant. "As the health department continues to establish itself here in Pottawattamie County, we're constantly being reached out to from the state of Iowa to add in other programming handled by different entities within Pottawattamie County."
The facility will also be able to house a WIC clinic, animal control, and other state and federal agency offices -- which Wyant says will include representatives from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control.
Wyant says the hope is to break ground on the facility next spring with an intended completion date of early to mid-2024.