(Council Bluffs) — Pottawattamie County has enacted a burn ban beginning Wednesday morning.
County officials say current weather forecasts and environmental conditions indicate a very high fire danger with winds gusting over 40 mph in the next few days. Current dry conditions and dead vegetative fuel create ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly. County fire departments have also reported responded to multiple controlled burns that have gotten out of control.
During the dry conditions, citizens are reminded to not throw cigarettes from moving vehicles and to refrain from burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass or agricultural ground or other items. Officials anticipate the ban to last through planting season or until the county receives substantial precipitation.
Violation of the burn ban can result in a citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. You can also be liable for damages or injuries resulting from the fire.
For more information, following Pottawattamie County Emergency Management on Facebook or Twitter or visit pottcounty-ia.gov.