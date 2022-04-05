Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low around 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low around 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.