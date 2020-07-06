(Avoca) -- Pottawattamie County Fair officials have made the decision to cancel all non-4H or FFA events at their upcoming county fair.
County Extension Director Jill Kadel said the decision was a difficult one and was not taken lightly.
"It's going to have a different look," Kadel said. "It took a lot of thought process, discussion and hard decision, but we have decided to have a 4H and FFA show format only."
Kadel says the board had discussions with local health officials and Iowa State University before reaching a decision.
"We felt the best decision was to limit the number of interactions on the fairgrounds," Kadel said. "It will typically be a show-and-go format. The youth will come in the night before unload with their animals and they will be loaded within two hours after the show to allow the fair board to appropriately clean and get ready for the next show."
Kadel, as well as County Youth Coordinator Hallie Robinette, feel the decision to limit what will happen at the fair was heartbreaking, but the number one priority was trying to give 4H or FFA members and opportunity at a fair.
"We know our 4H and FFA members put in hard work to get projects ready for fair," Robinette said. "Safety comes first, but after that, we worked to make sure they still had an opportunity to show off their projects and exhibit their hard work."
All events from the Pottawattamie County Fair can be viewed on the East Pottawattamie County 4H Facebook page or on the extension website. A premium auction will be open to the public on Monday, July 20th at July 20th at 9 a.m. Exhibitors and livestock will not be present during the auction.
The fair will begin on July 15th and conclude on July 20th.