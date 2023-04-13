(Council Bluffs) -- Firefighters in Pottawattamie County are monitoring a brush fire north of Interstate 680.
That's according to County Emergency Management Agency Director Doug Reed, who tells KMA News crews were dispatched late Tuesday just north of Interstate 680 along the Missouri River for reports of a vehicle issue that resulted in a patch of nearby dry grass and the vehicle to catch fire. While the fire spread quickly through the brush, Reed says there is no immediate threat to persons or property in and adjacent to the area of the blaze. Thus, after the dry and windy conditions complicated initial plans to break up the fuel source for the growing fire, he says crews switched to containment measures and allowed the fire to burn overnight Wednesday.
"Wednesday afternoon, we had one plan in place to try and break up the fuel load a little bit and try to keep it at bay, but as the winds picked up through the afternoon, conditions were just too tough to keep up with the head of the fire so it got past our point where we could implement 'plan a,'" said Reed. "So, the next best option was to try and secure it the best we could and had good containment lines on the fire."
Reed says the unpopulated area of the fire has been impacted significantly by the 2011 and 2019 Missouri River floods. Thus, he adds there is a large amount of fuel for the fire to burn.
"There's a lot of heavy timber in that area that's been killed off because of the floods or damaged and things like that, so the trees are real weak and easy to burn themselves because everything is dead -- there's just a heavy, heavy fuel load up there," Reed explained. "Once (the fire) is in heavy timbers and burning big logs and things like that, it's just nearly impossible to put out."
As of Thursday morning, Reed says the fire is still burning, and crews are on site maintaining containment. He also advises residents that there will continue to be overnight burning until the blaze runs out of fuel. However, Reed adds it appeared to go through a good amount of timber and vegetation during the Wednesday night-Thursday morning burn.
"Anybody that was watching it down the in the area or from across the river were definitely seeing flames and big flames at some points, but it burned pretty solid and steady and crews reported good progress last night," he said. "Things are pretty solid and secure up there right now and there's some areas that they're going to continue to let burn and clean up a little bit."
Fire departments from Crescent and several mutual aid requests from Iowa and Nebraska, along with the county conservation department's wildland fire crews, have assisted in containing the blaze. Reed also reminds residents of an open burn ban in the county along with a red flag warning in effect this afternoon and evening that has encompassed the entire state of Iowa.
"I was thinking about it this morning and I really can't remember a time that the entire state of Iowa -- all 99 counties -- were under a red flag warning at the same time," said Reed. "I'm sure it's happened before, but it just goes to show how volatile and dry the fuels are out there right now and it doesn't take much."
Pottawattamie County is one of 21 counties with an active burn ban in the state as of Thursday morning.