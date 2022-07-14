(Walnut) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a grain truck and train near Walnut.
KETV in Omaha reports the collision happened around 2:30 p.m. near 500th Street and Rosewood Road, where officers received reports of a southbound semi-truck colliding with an eastbound rail train. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement.
Deputies with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office say when first responders arrived on scene, the truck was engulfed in fire. Authorities say the blaze has made it impossible at this time to identify the person who was driving the semi.
The Sheriff's Office says the signals were working and are currently investigating what led to the accident and hope to identify the individual.