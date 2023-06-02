(Council Bluffs) -- Voters in Pottawattamie County will have a chance to choose how they elect their county board of supervisors.
Representatives with the Western Iowa Labor Federation and Concerned Citizens for Pottawattamie County submitted a petition Wednesday with nearly 4,000 approved signatures to hold a special election in August for voters to choose from three different voting plans for the supervisors. The number easily cleared the 2,919 votes required to submit a petition. Jennifer Pellant is the President of the Western Iowa Labor Federation. Pellant tells KMA News the current plan that the county is on with at-large voting for all five board members has led to the majority of the board members residing in and around Council Bluffs.
"Four out of the five supervisors live in nearly a 15-mile stretch right on the east side of Council Bluffs," said Pellant. "For a county that's 45 miles wide and is the second largest county in the state by area and 10th largest by population, we just don't think that we're getting the diversity of perspectives on the county board that we need."
Alternatively, plan two would still allow at-large voting, but the supervisors would be required to reside in a particular district. However, plan three, which Pellant says the two groups are advocating for, would create five equal-population districts, each electing its own representative. But, Pellant says the most significant part is allowing the residents to choose for themselves for the first time.
"The biggest hurdle was just letting the voters choose for themselves and having the special election so that voters could choose what plan they want to be in," Pellant emphasized. "Obviously, I have my opinion about which plan (we should be on) and the groups that we're working with are advocating for plan three as well, because we just think it's the most fair plan."
She added the board had previously chosen plan one on its own to allow for the at-large voting. Pellant says the petitioning process has been positive, and they have spoken with residents from varying political perspectives. She feels this is one of the few non-partisan issues in the county and throughout the country.
"There are Republicans who are for this idea and Republicans who are against it, there are Democrats who are for it and Democrats are against it, and there are independents that are for it and independents who are against it -- this really doesn't adhere to party lines at all," said Pellant. "When we did have the opportunity to explain it to voters and we had that opportunity a lot because we had to get almost 4,000 signatures, the response that I got most often was 'that makes sense.'"
Pellant says she is hopeful for a strong turnout for the special election.
"I know special elections don't typically have a big turnout and maybe this isn't the flashiest issue or whatever," she said, "I hope people do get out and vote for it because it's a historic opportunity for us to be able to decide this for ourselves."
She adds they have heard back from the County Auditor's Office, and the plan is to move forward with preparing for a special election on Thursday, August 1.